GyanSujan’s Free Fire ID number, monthly earnings, stats and more 

Sujan Mistri, aka GyanSujan, is a very well-known figure in the Indian Free Fire community, and he has a massive fanbase in the country. He runs an immensely popular YouTube channel called Gyan Gaming for those unaware.

The famous personality has been uploading and streaming content for quite a while, and his subscriber count has surpassed 13.4 million, with over 1.9 billion views.

GyanSujan’s ID number, stats, earnings and more in Free Fire

GyanSujan’s Free Fire ID number is 70393167. These are his stats in the game, as of today, January 21:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

GyanSujan has 19138 squad games to his name and has 6832 first-place finishes, possessing a win rate of 35.69%. He has notched 68787 kills, upholding a kill-to-death ratio of 5.59.

Meanwhile, he has 510 wins in the duo mode in 2235 matches, equating to a win ratio of 22.81%. With 6107 frags, he has maintained an incredible K/D ratio of 3.54.

The YouTuber has also played 1441 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 159, translating to a win percentage of 11.03%. In the process, he has 2363 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.84.

Ranked stats and CS Career (Clash Squad)

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current season of Battle Royale mode, Sujan hasn’t played ranked matches.

CS Career (Image via Garena)

GyanSujan has appeared in 1173 Clash Squad matches to date and has 593 victories for a win rate of 50.55%. He has secured 5721 kills, ensuring a KDA of 1.27.

Note: Stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Monthly earnings

Here are monthly earnings and more details of GyanSujan (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly earnings of GyanSujan from his channel are stated to lie between $10.6K and 169.1K. Meanwhile, the yearly income as mentioned in the range of $126.9K and $2 million.

(Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Gyan Gaming is among the top 5 most subscribed Indian Free Fire YouTubers, and his growth has been phenomenal over the past two years. There are currently over 2285 videos on his channel, with the most-watched one having 25 million views.

The official Social Blade website has accumulated 200 thousand subscribers and 42.28 million views in the previous 30 days.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha