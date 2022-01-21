Ajjubhai’s (Total Gaming) Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and monthly income details (January 2022)

Ajjubhai is one of the biggest gaming content creators on YouTube, and he is well known for his videos that feature Free Fire. His channel, Total Gaming, has accumulated enormous numbers in the last few years.

Presently, the prominent figure boasts 30.8 million subscribers, alongside over 5.40 billion views on his primary channel.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID, guild, rank, and more details

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596, and he is a member of the TG MAFIA guild, whose ID number is 60920276.

As of this writing, he is ranked Platinum II in BR-Ranked (Battle Royale) and Gold I in CS-Ranked (Clash Squad).

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has 12832 appearances to his name in the squad mode and he has bettered his foes in 3058 matches, resulting in a win rate of 23.83%. With 49780 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.09.

He has competed in 1828 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 357 games, equating to a win rate of 19.52%. In the process, he has accumulated 7289 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.96.

Total Gaming has participated in 1027 solo games and has 93 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 9.05%. With a K/D ratio of 2.79, he has 2605 kills.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current season, Ajjubhai has a single win in 24 squad games, translating to a win rate of 4.16%. He has notched up 79 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Meanwhile, he has played two duo matches and has secured one win, upholding a win rate of 50.00%. The player has racked nine frags for a K/D ratio of 9.00.

Ajjubhai has also featured in two solo games and has three kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.50.

Note: Ajjubhai's Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Monthly income

Ajjubhai's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, the monthly earnings through the Total Gaming channel are between $28.5K and $455.9K.

YouTube channel

Ajjubhai has been regularly creating content based on Free Fire for the past few years. There are currently over 1722 videos on his channel, with the most-watched one receiving 44 million views.

In the last 30 days alone, the YouTuber has acquired 600 thousand subscribers, alongside 113.967 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish