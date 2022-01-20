Raistar’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, monthly income, rank, and more in January 2022

A significant number of Free Fire YouTubers from India have gained popularity in recent years, with Raistar being one of them. The community particularly loves the content creator for his incredible gameplay.

Even though he only has 34 videos on his channel, Raistar has garnered incredible numbers in terms of both subscribers and views. Presently, both of those stand at over 6.41 million and 145.49 million, respectively.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID, rank, and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250. He is placed in Platinum IV in BR-Ranked (Battle Royale) and Diamond I in CS-Ranked (Clash Squad).

Here are Raistar's stats as of today, 20 January 2022:

Lifetime stats

Raistar's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar has competed in 16523 squad games and outclassed his enemies in 2758 matches, with a win rate of 16.69%. He has acquired 54372 kills in the process, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.95.

Coming to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has remained unbeaten in 706 of 4497 matches, resulting in a win ratio of 15.69%. With a 3.79 K/D ratio, he has notched 14379 frags.

Raistar has also played 3548 solo games and has 401 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win percentage of 11.30%. With 10776 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.42.

Ranked stats

Raistar's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar has featured in eight squad games in the current BR-Ranked season and has two wins, equating to a win ratio of 25.00%. He has secured 23 kills in this mode for a K/D ratio of 3.83.

Note: Raistar's Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Monthly income

Raistar's income (Image via Social Blade)

On Social Blade, the monthly income of Raistar is stated to lie between $1.5K and $23.4K. His yearly earnings are mentioned to lie in the range of $17.6K and $281.1K.

YouTube channel

The oldest video on Raistar's channel dates back to December 2019. In the last 30 days alone, he has acquired over 190 subscribers and 5.857 million views, according to Social Blade.

Apart from this, Raistar also streams the battle royale title on Booyah, where he has 1.9 million followers.

Edited by Siddharth Satish