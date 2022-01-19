Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, rank, monthly income, and guild in January 2022

Among the most famous YouTubers who create videos about Free Fire is Sujan Mistri, also known as Gyan Sujan to the game’s Indian community.

He has been running his channel Gyan Gaming for a few years now, and has accumulated incredible numbers to his name. His subscriber and view counts currently stand at 13.4 million and 1.89 billion, respectively.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID, guild, and rank

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 70393167, and he is a part of the ‘GyanGamingGG’ guild whose ID is 61721403.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has competed in 19138 squad games in Free Fire and has 6832 victories, leading to a win rate of 35.69%. With 68787 kills in the mode, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.59.

Meanwhile, he has 2235 appearances in duo matches and has 510 victories, corresponding to a win percentage of 22.81%. The player has accumulated 6107 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.54.

Lastly, Gyan Sujan has played 1441 solo games and has outclassed his enemies in 159, converting to a win ratio of 11.03%. He has bagged 2363 kills in the process, ensuring a K/D ratio of 1.84.

Ranked stats

Gyan Gaming’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the BR-Ranked Season 25, Gyan Gaming has not played any matches in all three modes.

CS Career

Gyan Gaming’s CS Career (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has played 1173 Clash Squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 593, upholding a win percentage of 50.55%. He has 5721 kills, maintaining a KDA of 1.27.

Note: Gyan Gaming's stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Monthly income

Gyan Gaming’s income Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Gyan Gaming’s monthly income lies in the range of $10.4K and $166.6K.

YouTube channel

Sujan has been uploading content to YouTube for a few years and has previously made videos about Clash of Clans and other games. He later made the switch and started uploading and streaming content based on Garena’s battle royale title.

Also Read Article Continues below

According to Social Blade, Gyan Gaming’s YouTube channel has gained 200 thousand subscribers and 41.642 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish