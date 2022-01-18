Bin Zaid Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, guild, monthly income, and rank in January 2022

Bin Zaid Gaming is a Free Fire YouTuber from Kashmir who has been making game-related videos for several years. His fanbase has grown substantially as a result of the unique content he posts on topics such as gameplay and more.

As of this writing, the famous figure possesses over 1.17 million subscribers to his name, alongside 86.86 million views. He also runs another channel called "BIN ZAID," with 130 thousand subscribers.

Bin Zaid Gaming’s Free Fire ID, guild, and rank

Bin Zaid Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 118976298, and he is the leader of the SeasonONE guild, whose ID number is 60765393.

He is currently ranked Heroic in both BR-Ranked (Battle Royale) and CS-Ranked (Clash Squad).

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Bin Zaid Gaming has appeared in 7936 squad games and has outclassed his enemies in 2368 of those matches, having a win rate of 29.83%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 4.76, he has 26517 frags.

He has 192 victories in 1279 matches in the duo mode, equating to a win percentage of 15.01%. With 4092 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.79.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has also competed in 1376 solo games and has bettered his foes in 209 of them, which comes down to a win ratio of 15.18%. In the process, he has accumulated 4859 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.16.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current season, Bin Zaid Gaming has participated in 156 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 29, converting to a win percentage of 18.58%. He has secured 545 kills in the mode, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.29.

Meanwhile, he has played four duo games as well and has a single win, upholding a win rate of 25.00%. The player has racked up nine frags at a K/D ratio of 3.00.

Finally, Bin Zaid Gaming has featured in seven solo games and has 44 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 6.29.

Note: Bin Zaid Gaming's stats are subject to change and were recorded at the time of writing.

Monthly income

Earnings of Bin Zaid Gaming stated on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

Bin Zaid Gaming’s monthly income through his channel lies between $1.4K and $21.7K, as per Social Blade.

YouTube channel

Bin Zaid Gaming has been uploading Free Fire-related content for quite some time, with the oldest video on his channel dating back to around October 2018. During this time, he has amassed incredible numbers. Within the last 30 days he has gained 40 thousand subscribers and 5.437 million views.

