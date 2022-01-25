5 Free Fire tips to get more kills in hot drops

Landing at hot drops is a risky yet rewarding gameplay style in Free Fire. Players drop into a densely populated location and hit the ground guns blazing. However, surviving a hot drop requires skill and luck.

Once on the ground, the ultimate goal for every player is to earn kills. Given the number of opponents in the area, this shouldn't be a difficult task. By following a few simple tips, players will be able to find and eliminate more opponents with ease.

Implement these tactics to get more kills during hot drops in Free Fire

5) Try to land first in the area and secure a good vantage point

Landing first at a hot drop location has numerous benefits. Players will get the first choice of loot, the risk of being fired upon is low, and they can easily secure a strategic position.

One of the best locations to secure at the hot drop zone is a rooftop. Players can camp the roof for better shooting angles and a clear view of the surrounding area. From there they can pick and choose targets at will.

4) If an opponent has landed nearby, engage as soon as possible

To get more kills in Free Fire hot drops, engaging opponents as soon as possible is a must. Although the strategy is haphazard and dangerous, the rewards outweigh the risks.

Players should have Kla's Muay Thai ability to execute this playstyle. The increased damage from fist attacks will make short work of opponents without any armor.

3) Hide inside buildings and shoot at unsuspecting opponents outside

Hot drops in Free Fire are not safe. If players spend too much time in the open, they are likely to get shot at. To avoid being put into this scenario, staying inside of buildings or moving from building to building is the best idea.

Additionally, players can peek out of windows and engage unsuspecting opponents outside. Given their lack of situational awareness, most opponents won't have time to react. This is by far the easiest way to get kills in Free Fire.

2) Use a super aggressive character build

To make the most of hot drops and effectively get more kills, players will need to invest in good character abilities. This should include a mix of healing and offensive skills.

For instance, players can use DJ Alok and his Drop the Beat ability as the base character. This would aid in healing. To increase damage output, players can use Wolfrahh's Limelight ability, Maro's Falcon Fervor, and Hayato's Bushido.

1) Look for ongoing fights between opponents and attack them

A very sneaky and roguish approach to getting more kills would be to third-party opponents. Players should find and engage opponents who are busy fighting among themselves.

Given their low HP, if engaged correctly, players will be able to potentially pick up two kills in a single engagement. This drastically boosts the player's morale and the K/D ratio as well.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

