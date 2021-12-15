Top 3 Free Fire tips to get more kills in early game

Getting kills during the early game of a Free Fire match is an art. It requires a lot of practice and dedication. One wrong move and the game ends with gamers being eliminated.

Despite each match having 50 players, getting kills is easier said than done. With the map being so vast, finding opponents becomes an obstacle. Nevertheless, users can overcome these issues and improve their K/D ratio in every match by following a few tips.

Use these three easy pointers to get more kills during the early game in Free Fire

1) Hot drops and a lot of luck

One way to get more kills during the early game is via hot drops. In any Free Fire match, players can encounter numerous opponents at a single hot drop location.

With a bit of skill, they can easily take out a few enemies. However, this primarily works in theory. In a practical situation, aside from talent, lots of luck will be needed to survive the hot drop.

Nevertheless, if gamers play their cards right, they can walk out of the hot drop location with half a dozen kills. This is not only a great start to the match but also helps improve morale and the K/D ratio.

2) Rotate to different locations

Maps in Free Fire are massive. With so much space to move about, finding opponents is difficult, especially when the safe zone hasn't begun shrinking.

This is where vehicles play an important role. Users can swiftly cover vast stretches of land and locate opponents on the map. Additionally, those proficient at driving can use the vehicle itself to get easy eliminations.

To make this strategy even better, players can use Free Fire characters such as Misha and Notora. Their abilities are tailor-made for vehicles, and numerous perks can be obtained while driving.

3) Land with the masses

The best way to find opponents early in the game is to follow the crowd. All gamers need to do is land in the region where the bulk of the players land. If done correctly, over 15 opponents can be found within close proximity to each other.

If users are quick enough to loot and engage in combat, at least ten kills can be easily obtained. Nevertheless, sufficient supplies should be secured before engaging in battle, or the plan is bound to fail.

A good character to use for this strategy would be Jota. Sustained Raid allows gamers to heal by dealing damage. Medkits won't be needed very often if done correctly, allowing for a very aggressive playstyle in Free Fire.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

