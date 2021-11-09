Top 5 ways to increase Free Fire KD ratio easily

Establishing a good KD ratio (kill-to-death ratio) in Free Fire is important, and players always aspire to have the best stats among their peers.

Consequently, players have to develop in specific skills if they desire to progress through the ranks while simultaneously maintaining good stats in the game. Here’s a list of five tips that might aid gamers in securing a better KD ratio.

Note: This article represents the opinion of the writer.

Tips to improve KD ratio in Free Fire

5) Playing with a team

Creating a team to play with might be beneficial for gamers who want to improve their KD ratio in the game. This is because players are always at risk of being placed with random teammates who refuse to coordinate or communicate effectively.

Having reliable teammates who can revive one another and share supplies considerably increases the likelihood of surviving and obtaining a Booyah.

4) Optimal sensitivity settings

Sensitivity settings that players can try out (Image via Free Fire)

Sensitivity has a significant impact on how well players perform on the battlefield. For example, they will be able to manage recoil better, and this will enable them to eliminate enemies quicker. Here are some suggested settings:

General: 95 - 100

Red Dot: 85 - 90

2x Scope: 85 - 90

4x Scope: 80 - 85

Sniper Scope: 70 - 75

Free Look: 85 - 90

3) Improving gunplay

Players can practice in the training mode (Image via Free Fire)

Although it may seem obvious, effective gunplay is one of the most vital things for players to master if they want to secure kills in a match. Consequently, they are advised to go to the training island and warm up their aim before starting the grind.

Additionally, players may use the combat zone to sharpen their aim while competing against other players.

2) Deploying utilities like Smoke grenades and Gloo Walls

Utilities can be beneficial to users in a variety of situations in Free Fire. For example, Gloo Walls provide much-needed cover during critical situations, Grenades can be used to eliminate adversaries, and Smoke Grenades can assist players in blocking off the vision of foes.

1) Avoiding hot drops

Players need to carefully select their landing location (Image via Free Fire)

The final recommendation on this list is to avoid hot drops, and this is something that all players who want to improve their stats in the game should do. Dropping at certain areas can give players kills, but there is a significant danger of dying in the early phases.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If they play safe and choose landing spots that are less populated, players have a higher chance of making it to the end zone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish