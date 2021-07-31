5 best uses of gloo wall in Free Fire

Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale games on the market, and the developers have included several unique features that distinguish it from other titles in the genre. All players want to be victorious, and various variables come into play throughout a game.

Gloo walls are one of the many utility objects available in the game that may be pretty helpful. Here's how to make proper use of them in Free Fire.

Tips for using gloo walls in Garena Free Fire

1) Cover

In its most basic form, the gloo wall serves to shield players from opposing gunfire. Staying alive is an essential thing of Free Fire, so it is vital to evade the enemy attack, and the same can be done using this utility item.

Therefore, during firefights, users can safeguard themselves by deploying a couple of gloo walls.

2) Healing

Utilizing gloo walls for healing is another excellent use. It's not a fantastic strategy to hide out on the battlefield and attempt to restore health while the action occurs around them. In this situation, the gloo wall may be quite beneficial.

Using it can give much-needed refuge to players that are trying to heal.

3) Blocking entrance/exits of a building

Players can use gloo walls and grenades in Free Fire to isolate and incapacitate their opponents inside the buildings. As an example, doorways can be barricaded to prevent enemies from coming out, trapping them inside.

This could help gamers land an easy kill or have a substantial advantage while engaging in duels.

4) Reviving

When playing duo/squad matches in the BR mode, users can employ gloo walls to help revive a teammate who's been knocked down.

The worst-case scenario for any team is losing a player, thus reducing their strength in numbers. Hence, this utility can also be placed as a cover to revive teammates and get allies back into fights.

5) Stack them to get elevation

The final application of gloo walls on this list is to stack them to provide elevation. Gamers may build gloo walls on top of each other and climb them to obtain a better vision in Free Fire.

Although this approach is quite efficient, it does necessitate the use of multiple gloo walls at the same time. Also, it takes some practice for the users to climb up these utility items easily.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer