How to get free gloo wall skin in Free Fire this week

Free Fire offers several utilities, including gloo walls and many other types of grenades. Gloo walls serve as a shield against attackers and may be used in a variety of ways. Like every other item in the game, these also have an extensive range of skins that users can purchase by spending diamonds.

Garena recently added a new McLaren-themed gloo wall skin to Free Fire. This item is available for free. It is one of the rewards in the recently introduced top-up event.

Procuring free gloo wall skin in Free Fire

Gloo Wall – Victory Charge for purchasing 500 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Gloo Wall – Victory Charge is the reward available in the McLaren Top Up event for purchasing 500 diamonds. Additionally, players will also receive Turbo Ace Surfboard to acquire 200 diamonds.

The event will run from July 28th, 2021, until August 4th, 2021, and provides diamond purchasing users a great chance to get hold of exclusive items without paying extra.

Turbo Ace Surfboard for purchasing 200 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Technically, the rewards during the top-up event are free, considering that players do not need to spend diamonds to acquire them but instead only purchase them. However, they must spend money to purchase diamonds which users can utilize for procuring the items.

Players can top up the required amount of currency from any source, i.e., in-game, Games Kharido, and even through Codashop to get the rewards.

Steps to get the rewards afters purchasing diamonds

You can follow the steps given below to claim the rewards after purchasing the diamonds manually:

Step 1: You should first open Free Fire and head to the events section.

Step 2: Next, you should select "Top Up Event" under the Ace Play tab.

Click the button beside the rewards to get them (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Then, you can press the claim button beside the Gloo Wall – Victory Charge or Turbo Ace Surfboard to get them.

You can later equip from the collection section.

Also read: How to report hackers and cheaters via Garena Free Fire customer service

Edited by Shaheen Banu