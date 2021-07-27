Top 5 ways to use gloo walls in Free Fire for end zone advantages

In Free Fire, gloo walls are a saving grace as they can provide not just cover, but a tactical advantage for players who know how to utilize them. Unlike other battle royales, where players can be caught out in the open during the end zone, in Free Fire thanks to gloo walls, players can defend themselves with ease.

While gloo walls do have their use during early game engagements, in the end zones they provide a wide array of tactical options and advantages when used correctly. With that being said, it's time to learn how to use gloo walls in Free Fire to gain an end zone advantage.

Top 5 end zone advantages that gloo walls provide in Free Fire

1) Rushing the enemy

The end zone in Free Fire can get hectic. With bullets flying everywhere, playing defensively is not always the best answer. At times rushing the enemy can pay off and lead to a victory.

While there is risk involved, using the Gloo Wall to aggressively push is an amazing way to take the fight to the enemy, and either displace them or eliminate them altogether.

2) Healing

It's not a smart idea to lay low in the open and try to heal during the final moments of the round, as most skilled players will use snipers to pick off players. This is where the gloo wall comes into play and can provide some much needed respite for players looking to heal and get back into the fight.

3) Revive teammates

One of the most important ways in which gloo walls provide an end zone advantage, is due to its ability to be put down fast in front of a knocked down teammate.

The last thing any team wants in Free Fire is to have a teammate taken out at the end of the match, which leaves the team with a player short. Using the gloo wall as cover, skilled players can use it to revive teammates and get them back into the fight.

That moment when you knockdown an enemy but teammate comes to put gloo wall in front of him😧😧#FreeFire pic.twitter.com/OXWwfHOeCw — FranklinAstro (@FranklinAstro) April 22, 2021

4) Rotating

One of the best ways to use gloo walls in the end zones of Free Fire is for rotation. Putting down a gloo wall to distract the enemy and rotating to get a better shot or gain a tactical advantage is priceless in-game.

While this tactic may be hard to execute, using a gloo wall for rotations is by far the best way to confuse enemies in the end zone. However, be warned as this method may backfire if the enemy outsmarts the player.

5) Height advantage

In open areas that have no buildings to provide a tactical height advantage, players can stack gloo walls and climb them to get a better angle. While this method is highly effective, it does involve players using two or more gloo walls at once.

This method should only be used if players have a proper plan, if not the gloo walls will be wasted, and players will be left completely defenseless if no cover is to be found.

