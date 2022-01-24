5 tips to reach safe zone easily in Free Fire

After certain intervals of time, the zone shrinks during a BR match in Free Fire. This reduces the playable area and forces opponents to meet in combat. However, getting to the safe zone on time can be tricky.

Many beginners and newcomers to the game consistently get left out of the safe zone. They either manage to reach it after taking heavy damage or meet with an early exit. Thankfully, there are some tips that they can be employed to safely reach the safe zone every time during a match.

Follow these tips to never be left out of the safe zone again in Free Fire

5) Keep an eye on the timer

The easiest way to reach the safe zone every time is by simply keeping an eye on the timer. Players can use the countdown timer to calculate their next move and plan ahead.

Although this method is the easiest, most players tend to forget about the timer during the early-game. With the entire focus being shifted towards looting, some margin of error will occur. Nevertheless, players can fix this by actively keeping track of the time.

4) Rotate early to compensate for unforeseen factors

When in a Free Fire BR match, expecting the unexpected is a must. Given the various dynamics and mechanics at play, anything can happen. To ensure that these wild cards don't hamper a player's ability to reach the safe zone, they should rotate early.

This will give them time to find the best route for the rotation and avoid any campers along the way. Additionally, with extra time to spare, players can even look for supplies while rotating.

3) Play close to the edge of the safe zone

Not everyone is able to keep track of the timer or knows how to rotate safely. In this scenario, the safest bet for these players is to stay near the safe zone throughout the match.

However, gameplay will be very limited to looting nearby locations and perhaps fighting one or two opponents. While this technique is safe, it will get boring for the player very soon.

2) Find a vehicle for faster rotation

One of the fastest ways to reach the safe zone in Free Fire is by using a vehicle. There are many to choose from in-game, and they can be easily found all across the map.

In addition to being fast, they offer protection from bullets and allow the user to drive by without much concern. However, players need to be careful as the vehicle will explode after it sustains a certain threshold of damage.

1) Pick fights near the safe zone

For players who are just starting out in Free Fire, engaging opponents in combat will be new and exciting. Caught up in this excitement, players often tend to stray far away from the safe zone and eventually get stranded outside of it.

To avoid this scenario, players should pick fights close to the safe zone. In this manner, even if the fight prolongs for a while, players can easily rotate to safety and continue the battle.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

