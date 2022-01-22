5 tips to survive longer in Free Fire BR mode

Every match in Free Fire aims to outlast opponents and try to secure a Booyah. Although winning is not always possible, surviving to the end zones can become a reality. To make this happen, all players have to do is follow a few simple tips.

They can be implemented easily in the BR mode and mastered with a bit of daily practice.

Become a survival expert in Free Fire by implementing these tips in combat

5) Don't play with random teammates, play solo or find a good squad

Free Fire is best enjoyed while playing as a squad. Unfortunately, playing with random teammates is the quickest way to get eliminated and lower the K/D ratio in-game.

Such being the case, players should play solo. This will give them the practice to hone their skills and get better in the game. Alternatively, they can even find a reliable squad to play with.

4) Avoid getting into fight unless absolutely necessary

If the goal is to survive to the end, players should avoid looking for fights all the time. No doubt securing skills is good for the K/D ratio but knowing when not to engage is essential.

For instance, if the enemy is on high ground or near hard cover, engaging them will result in a tactical error. They will either escape or fight back revengefully. If the player is not prepared for a counter-attack, an early exit is guaranteed.

3) When engaging an opponent, try to use stealth

Although stealth mechanics are limited in Free Fire, the game does allow players to take this approach in combat. Silencer attachments can be fitted to weapons to mask the sound of gunfire.

Players can use this to their advantage by firing on unsuspecting opponents from a distance. Without any sound of gunfire, they will be able to track the direction of the shot. Unless the enemy is manually able to see the player and counter-attack, they will get pinned down in one spot.

2) keep an eye on the safe zone timer and rotate accordingly

One of the easiest ways to improve the odds of survival in-game is by paying attention to the safe zone timer. Players who can rotate in time will be rewarded with improved odds of survival.

Although waiting until the last moment is an acceptable strategy, not rotating fast enough will cause players to take zone damage. This will force them to use medkits and waste precious supplies. This is only made worse if an opponent cuts off their rotation route and ambushes them.

1) Maintain a full HP and EP bar at all times

The simplest way to improve the odds of survival in Free Fire is by maintaining a full HP and EP bar at all times. HP can be recovered by medkits and abilities, while EP is easily recovered by consuming mushrooms.

Players should always keep these full as they can be engaged in combat at any moment. The difference between victory and defeat in-game sometimes boils down to a few HP points.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

