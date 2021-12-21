3 mistakes to avoid while fighting outside the safe zone in Free Fire

Fighting outside the safe zone in Free Fire is a bold strategy. Most players tend to rotate to safety as soon as possible. However, a few enjoy the thrill and adrenaline that comes along with danger.

While staying outside the safe zone is not that risky, if engaged in combat, the entire dynamics of survival chances are for the worse. Players are stuck fighting opponents while trying not to die to zone damage. Although things can get rough, by avoiding a few mistakes, players can easily make it out alive.

Avoid making these mistakes while fighting outside the safe zone in Free Fire

1) Avoid camping as opponents can block all routes of escape

When fighting outside of the safe zone, camping is not the best idea. Although the strategy is useful in Free Fire, it has a downside to it. The goal of camping is to hunt opponents from a fortified location. However, when outside the safe zone, the hunter can become the hunted.

For instance, if opponents manage to flank or get in front of campers, they will be stuck between the closing zone and enemies. As time passes by and the zone begins to shrink, players will be trapped without a safe route of escape.

In most scenarios, players eventually die to zone damage while the enemies safely move on to the safe zone. This not only affects the K/D ratio but is also a frustrating way to perish in Free Fire.

2) When fighting opponents, avoid using all supplies

Securing kills outside the safe zone is a huge deal. By doing this, players ensure that their part of the map is free from opponents. This makes rotation safer and increases the odds of securing a Booyah.

However, Free Fire players tend to make one crucial mistake during these fights. To ensure that the opponents will be eliminated, they use every last magazine available along with all other supplies.

While opponents do eventually go down, the trade-off for the kill is not worth the loss of supplies. With the safe zone shrinking, the availability of supplies also shrinks. This will make it harder for players to acquire more supplies during the match.

3) Never chase after opponents if they are running further outside the safe zone

During an intense gunfight outside the safe zone, opponents have two options: go out in a blaze of glory or run further away from the safe zone and try to rotate. While the first option is the most common outcome, at times, they do manage to give players the slip.

In a normal scenario, giving chase would be the next logical step. However, when outside the safe zone in Free Fire, the best thing to do is move onward and towards the safe zone.

Chasing opponents outside the safe zone is very risky. If they have Ford or Maxim's ability, they will be able to safely rotate and ambush players. With the element of surprise and a few good headshots, the fight will be over in seconds.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The list is in no particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu