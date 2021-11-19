Top 7 Free Fire tips and tricks to avoid campers during rank push

Camping is the most unique strategy in Free Fire. Although its effectiveness depends on variable factors, it works well when done correctly. While campers enjoy zone control, players wandering the map are left vulnerable to ambushes.

However, it's not as bad as it seems. Players can easily outmaneuver campers and even avoid them completely in-game. By following a few tips and tricks, players can always stay on top of the situation.

Outsmart campers in Free Fire by following these simple tips

1) Use Clu to find hidden campers

Clu is one of the best characters in Free Fire. Her "Tracing Steps" ability allows her to find hidden enemies. Once the ability is upgraded, the enemy location will be shared with teammates as well.

2) Rotate via high ground to avoid being at a disadvantage

Campers often pick areas that have a high ground advantage. This allows them to pin down players with gunfire. To avoid this, rotations should be done on high ground. This will ensure campers do not get good firing angles.

3) When playing as a team, stay together to maintain a tight formation

When playing as a team, it is important to stay together. Campers usually pick off players one by one. This will not only affect the team's combat capabilities but give players a low K/D ratio as well.

4) Double check buildings with grenades

Buildings are the perfect camping spots in Free Fire. They provide indestructible cover and good shooting angles due to height advantage. When moving in to secure one, players should throw grenades to ensure no enemy is hiding there.

5) When entering areas with many structures, avoid moving in the open

When entering areas like Command Post or Cape Town, players should avoid moving in the open. Campers may be hiding in buildings and will be able to easily score an elimination.

6) Use vehicles to cover long distances

When having to cover long distances in Free Fire, players should always use a vehicle. Traveling on foot is not the best idea as campers will be able to easily lay an ambush and score an elimination.

7) Stock up on gloo walls and smoke grenades

Gloo walls and smoke grenades are a saving grace in Free Fire. If attacked by campers, players can use these utility items to easily escape. Smoke can be deployed to break the line of sight and gloo walls can be used for extra cover.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

