3 things to prioritize while fighting outside safe zone in Garena Free Fire

Fighting outside of the safe is not a smart idea in Free Fire. However, at times, it becomes unavoidable. Players will either have to adapt or meet their demise from taking excessive damage.

Despite the situation being dire, there are ways to survive. By prioritizing a few things, players will be able to take on both the storm and opponents. While success is not guaranteed, the odds are greatly increased.

Things to prioritize when fighting outside the safe zone during a Free Fire match

1) Ensure that escape is possible

When fighting an enemy outside the safe zone, the most important thing to ensure is to have the means to escape. Be it on foot or in a vehicle, this option should be available at all costs.

Getting pinned down by gunfire without being able to move is a death sentence. Players will either be eliminated from taking storm damage or by the enemy's bullets.

2) Limit the use of supplies during a gunfight

When locked in combat outside the safe zone in Free Fire, supplies should be conserved. Using every last bullet and utility item to secure an elimination will be a 'penny wise and pound foolish' move. Players need to use supplies sparingly.

If the enemy is dug-in or hidden behind hardcover, it's best to avoid wasting bullets. Players are better off re-posting themselves to gain better shooting angles or rotating towards the safe zone.

Additionally, with the total playable area shrinking, relishing supplies will become increasingly difficult. This will lead to the player being left without any supplies for the end-game.

3) Look for hardcover and high ground

When fighting opponents outside the safe zone, gloo wall grenades should be conserved. Players should try to find hard cover and high ground instead. This is useful for a number of reasons.

For instance, when entering the boundaries of the new safe zone, opponents may be camping in the area. Without gloo walls, players will not be able to push ahead. They will get pinned down and get stuck outside the safe zone.

Additionally, storing gloo walls for the final end zones will be important. This Free Fire utility item shines in close-range combat and will be invaluable in securing a Booyah.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu