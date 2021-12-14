3 Free Fire gloo wall tricks to surprise enemies

Gloo walls are an indispensable utility item in Free Fire. They can be used offensively, defensively, and even to trap opponents during a match.

Mastering how to use the item is critical to success. While seasoned players have it all figured out, newcomers are unsure what to do. Apart from using it to stop bullets in combat, they are unaware of the amazing tricks that can be done with gloo walls.

Master these Free Fire gloo wall tricks to surprise opponents during combat

1) X-shaped gloo wall

The X-shaped gloo wall is one the easiest techniques to learn in Free Fire. To do this, players need to place two gloo walls in a criss-cross pattern. Getting it right the first few times may take a bit of practice. However, it shouldn't be too hard to master.

This gloo wall trick has numerous uses. Players can spot enemies approaching on both their flanks while being hidden from view. Additionally, when the enemy gets too close, players can spring an ambush and gain an easy elimination.

2) 360° gloo wall trick

The 360° gloo wall trick is the most advanced trick in Free Fire. Nevertheless, it can be done by anyone. Even without perfect drag rotation skills, players can execute this defensive strategy with ease.

To start, players need to remain stationary while placing their gloo wall. After the first one has been placed, the camera has to be panned to the right or left. Following the arc of the first gloo wall, two more will have to be placed. If done correctly, this will form a 360° gloo wall.

This gloo wall trick can be used in numerous situations in Free Fire. However, the ideal use for this trick is mostly during emergency situations. For instance, if a player has been surrounded and cannot escape, this trick will help keep them safe.

3) Double gloo walls

The double gloo wall trick in Free Fire is very easy to execute and should be learnt by everyone. To do this, players simply need to place one gloo wall on top of the other.

It's a very simple trick but helps in numerous situations. For instance, when pushing uphill, if the enemy has the high ground, this trick can be used to render their superior shooting angles useless. Players can also use this method to scale structures in-game. This will grant players superior shooting angles.

