Best Free Fire loot locations in Bermuda map (February 2022)

Several maps are available in Free Fire's battle royale mode, with the Alpine map being the most recent additions to the list. The new map was introduced following the OB31 update and has received positive feedback from the whole community.

Nevertheless, the Bermuda map remains a fan favorite, with most users loving the game's first map. It offers a balanced gaming experience, with decent loot scattered throughout.

This article lists the best landing spots in Bermuda.

Note: This list is based on the writer's opinion.

Best landing spots on Bermuda map in Free Fire

5) Pochinok

Pochinok is an excellent place for Free Fire players looking for good loot at the start of the match. Multiple houses in the vicinity ensure that gamers do not face any shortage of supplies.

Aside from offering loot, the buildings also serve as fantastic cover for gamers on most occasions as multiple squads may land around.

4) Observatory

The Observatory is located in the northwest corner of the Bermuda map. It is one of high-risk, high-loot location that gamers can certainly land at.

Gamers will find loot scattered between numerous stationary vans and multiple small and large compounds. However, since it is at the corner of the map, gamers need to be careful while rotating out from it.

3) Mill

Mill is a familiar drop-off spot for many players, and it is located on the eastern side of the map. Even though there are just a few compounds, the loot is dispersed across the location, allowing individuals to amass diverse supplies.

They must, however, move with caution, since there may be adversaries lurking around them.

2) Factory

The Factory comprises a massive central structure that has enough loot for the entire squad to benefit from. Players may quickly get high-quality firearms, utility items, and other equipment.

Although multiple floors of the structure have sufficient loot, one can further scavenge for items close to the silos and containers outside. Users can also gatekeep for teams landing at Mars Electric.

1) Clock Tower

When the plane's trajectory gets near the Clock Tower, it is almost always a hot drop for the players. There are numerous compounds in the region, with a multi-storey structure in the center.

Players will likely be under fire as Clock Tower is a popular spot, but the presence of proper cover slightly balances the risk. Gamers will never have a dearth of loot while landing here.

Edited by Saman