How to win factory challenge games in Free Fire: Tips and tricks (February 2022)

Free Fire has multiple game modes that the developers introduce regularly, and are available for a limited duration. Besides this, there are several other community-created custom room modes popularized by several content creators, including Factory Challenge.

This mode is played on the Bermuda map, where all the players land on the top of Factory, a popular hot-drop, and subsequently engage in melee combat. However, players can start using firearms after a certain point of time.

There are several changes or versions to this challenge, with variations in health, movement speed, jump height, and more.

Tips to win more Free Fire Factory Challenge

1) Use of Kla and pets

Kla is best for melee combat in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Factory Challenge primarily features fistfights. As a result, Kla is the best option for this mode. His Muay Thai ability makes sense for this purpose as it increases the damage dealt using his fists by 100%.

The damage increases by 400% when the character reaches the maximum level in the game, enabling the users to easily deal hefty blows and take down their enemies during the Factory Challenge. Thus, there is nothing better than Kla for melee combat.

Certain gamers may prefer to use Falco, which can assist them in landing rapidly and gaining a positional advantage. Rockie may also be a viable option due to the reduced cooldown period of the active ability.

2) Get a good character combination that provides sufficient healing

Alok's healing ability is necessary (Image via Garena)

Players will have to endure most of the match without access to medkits. This implies that they will require an active capability to provide HP when necessary. Following the latest updates, the first character that springs to mind is K.

However, Alok is unquestionably the superior choice in this scenario due to another perk of movement speed, at least until the fight is limited to the factory top with melee combat.

They will require better movement speed to catch their opponents off guard, which characters like Kelly and Joseph certainly provide. Additionally, the usage of Leon may assist in gradual healing.

3) Third-party kills

Fighting in a direct fist fight one on one may not always be the ideal strategy for winning more Free Fire Factory Challenges. The possibilities of getting third-partied are substantially higher due to the limited space available on the factory top.

Users should take advantage of the fact that their opponents are engaged in combat and stealthily eliminate them when the chance arises. Generally, after a few players are left on the Factory top in Free Fire, players take off to other parts of the map as well.

