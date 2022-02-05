How to host Factory Challenge in Garena Free Fire: Custom game mode explained

The Free Fire community is quite innovative, and they have frequently been coming up with new ideas.

Factory Challenge is one of the most well-known things that has acquired popularity thanks to the various content creators who have posted videos related to it. The same is played in custom rooms created using particular room cards.

Nonetheless, there are still some gamers that aren’t quite well aware of the Factory Challenge, which leads them to search about it and look for methods to play.

What is Factory Challenge in Free Fire?

Factory Challenge, as previously stated, is played in Custom Rooms. Gamers must land at the top of the Factory location, which is located on the game’s Bermuda map.

Following that, they must battle with just their fists. The last-one standing emerges as the winner and gets the Booyah.

Steps to host a custom room and play Factory Challenge

Room cards are required to establish a private match in Free Fire, and gamers must first acquire it:

Step 1: Users must tap on the "Item" tab, located under the "Normal" section of the Free Fire in-game store.

Step 2: Find the room card and click on the purchase button. They can then go ahead with the payment to complete the process.

Steps to follow after obtaining a card

Once the card is obtained, players must follow the following procedures:

Step 1: On the lobby screen of the game, individuals must tap on the mode-switch option. Next, they should press the "Custom" option to access the Custom Room section.

Step 2: There will be a "Create" button on their screens, which they must select.

Step 3: After that, individuals should complete the required things, such as setting the map, number of players, team mode, and more.

Additionally, they can alter other settings under the "Game" tab based on their personal preferences.

Step 4: Finally, they can click on the "Confirm" button to create the Custom Room. Upon doing so, they can invite their friends and dive onto the "Factory" location to enjoy the challenge.

