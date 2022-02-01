5 best Free Fire characters for Factory Challenge after OB32 update

When it comes to exciting game modes in Free Fire, the Factory Challenge will get any player's heart pumping. With the entire lobby landing in one location, emerging victorious is nothing short of a miracle.

While slick maneuvering and movement will help the user stay alive, good characters have to be used to earn kills. While there are many to choose from, a few of them stand out and are perfect for this custom game mode.

5 Free Fire characters are well-suited to help players win Factory Challenge mode

1) K

K's ability in Free Fire, 'Master of All' allows the users to recover EP and heal rapidly. When in Jiu-jitsu mode, the user can convert EP to HP at a rate of 500%. After the EP has been used, the user can switch to Psychology mode to recover and recover 3 HP every 2.2 seconds.

Given the short span of time it takes to recover EP, users can passively heal during the fight and survive with ease. However, since this ability has no offensive traits, a safe game will have to be played.

2) Leon

Leon's ability in the game is called Buzzer Beater and helps the user recover HP after a fight. Upon surviving an in-game engagement, 30 HP gets recovered for the user.

Given the number of opponents that will be present on the factory's roof, users can carefully chain this ability to continuously recover HP. The more opponents they can knock out, the more HP they will recover.

3) Kla

Kla's ability in Free Fire, Muay Thai, enhances the user's ability to fight better with their fists. It increases the user's fist damage by 400%. This ability is passive and has no cool down which makes it very efficient in combat.

This ability is lethal in Factory Challenge mode. Given that opponents don't have armor to absorb damage, a well-placed fist will seal their fate in combat. However, given its popularity, there are bound to be others using the ability as well. Users will have to tread carefully and take care.

4) Luqueta

Luqueta's ability in the game is called Hat Trick and it increases the user's total HP. Upon securing a kill, the maximum HP is increased by a small amount. When maxed out, the total HP can be increased by 50 points during a match.

Skilled users can secure kills and increase their total HP, making it harder for them to be eliminated during the match. Although this ability offers no offensive bonuses, it will allow the user to stay alive longer.

5) Miguel

Miguel's ability in Free Fire, Crazy Slayer allows the user to gain EP through combat. Every time an opponent is killed, the user will gain 80 EP. Given that EP points max out at 200, just two kills will almost replenish the user's EP bar.

With medkits seldom found in Factory Challenge, relying on EP to slowly restore HP during the match will be a life saver. Although the recovery rate will be very slow, it's better than not being able to heal at all.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan