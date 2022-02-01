×
How to get Season 45 Elite Pass in Garena Free Fire

New Elite Pass has started in the game (Image via Garena)
Aniket Thakkar
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Feb 01, 2022 10:57 AM IST
Feature

Season 45 Elite Pass has found its way into Garena Free Fire, and the game’s community is quite enthusiastic about it. Users who purchase it will be eligible to receive a variety of exclusive rewards if they reach the required number of badges.

There are two separate versions of the pass that players may buy – the Elite Pass and the Elite Bundle. The former is priced at 499 diamonds, whilst the latter is priced at 999 diamonds and includes 50 more badges as an added bonus.

Step-by-step guide to get Free Fire Season 45's Elite Pass

The following are the steps that gamers can follow if they want to purchase the Free Fire Season 45 Elite Pass in the game:

Step 1: Once users have launched Free Fire on their smartphone, they should click on the 'Elite Pass' icon, as shown in the image below:

Gamers must tap here (Image via Garena)
Step 2: This will redirect them into the new Season 45 Elite Pass, where they must press the ‘Upgrade’ button.

Gamers can choose either of the paid versions (Image via Garena)
Step 3: Individuals will find the two aforementioned paid versions on the screens. They can press the button below either one of them, based on their preferences.

After completing the purchase process, the Elite Pass will be acquired by players in the game, and they can start collecting the badges by completing the missions to get the respective rewards.

Rewards present with the new Elite Pass

This bundle is one of the rewards (Image via Garena)
Here are some of the primary rewards that gamers will be able to acquire through the paid versions:

  • 0 Badges: Pickup Truck – Whirl of Swan
  • 15 Badges: Ice Feathers Hoodie
  • 30 Badges: Paper Wings (Banner)
  • 50 Badges: Platinum Odette Bundle
  • 80 Badges: SKS – Whirlwind Crease
  • 100 Badges: Swan Embrace Skyboard
  • 115 Badges: Folded Flap (Banner)
  • 125 Badges: FAMAS – Whirlwind Crease
  • 135 Badges: Folded Flap (Avatar)
  • 150 Badges: Swan Embrace Loot Box
  • 180 Badges: Wrapped Feathers Backpack
  • 200 Badges: Smooth Sway (Emote)
  • 225 Badges: Silver Rothbart Bundle

To check out the complete list of free rewards of the new pass in Free Fire, individuals can tap on this link.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
