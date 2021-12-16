How to play Factory Challenge in Free Fire: Guide to create custom games

The Factory Challenge is a popular Free Fire mode created by the game’s community, and many players are interested in trying it out. Essentially, a custom room match must be created, in which everyone is required to jump onto the top of the Factory location on the Bermuda map. Later on, they all engage in fistfights, and the last one standing is crowed the winner.

Nevertheless, not everyone knows the steps to create a custom room in Free Fire and play the Factory Challenge.

How to create Factory Challenge in Free Fire

Before beginning, users must know that in order to create a private match in Free Fire, they need to have a Room Card.

Listed below are the steps to create a custom room:

Step 1: Gamers are required to open Free Fire and then tap on the mode-switch option, as shown in the image below:

Players are required to tap here (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: They need to press the 'Custom' button to get redirected to the custom room tab.

Step 3: Upon doing so, individuals must click on the 'Create' option and complete the necessities, like selecting the map, setting a password, and choosing the team mode.

They can then head to the 'Game' tab and change other settings. This can be done based on their preference.

Tap on the 'Confirm' button to successfully create a room (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: After providing the necessary information, users can press 'Confirm' and create their custom room. They can subsequently invite their friends to play the Factory Challenge.

Obtaining room cards

A card is priced at 100 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Room cards can be acquired for free through events. However, no such event is currently running in the game, and the only other option is to purchase it directly from the in-game store:

Step 1: Open Free Fire’s in-game store and then tap on the 'Item' tab under the 'Normal' section.

Also Read Article Continues below

Step 2: Next, select the room card and press the 'Purchase' button to complete the process. The card will be acquired after the payment is complete and 100 diamonds will be deducted.

Edited by Siddharth Satish