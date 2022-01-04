Top 3 reasons to get K character in Garena Free Fire (2022)

Free Fire has grown tremendously in the past few years, and new features and content are added to the battle royale title with each update. The game delivers a unique experience due to the great mix of core elements like characters, pets and guns.

K is a popular character and the in-game persona of KSHMR, a famous American musician. K was first available during the Faded Wheel in October 2020. The character recently received a buff in the OB31 update, putting him on par with (if not ahead of) characters with active abilities.

K is priced at 599 diamonds in Free Fire and comes with the Master of All ability. The ability has two modes in which players can switch between every three seconds. Within the first Jiu-jitsu mode, gamers experience a 500% boost in the EP conversion rate.

K's ability in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

On the other hand, the Psychology mode allows users to get back 3 EP every 2.2 seconds at the first level up to 150. This mode only improves as the level increases, and players may get 3 EP per second up to a maximum of 250 at the final level.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion.

Reasons to get K in Free Fire

3) Effective combinations

Ottero's Double Blubber (Image via Free Fire)

There are several pets and characters in Free Fire whose abilities sync well with K's Master of All, resulting in a very effective combo. For example, Ottero's Double Blubber ability offers additional EP.

With Ottero at the highest level, gamers will gain 65% of HP recovered as EP. Hence, users will get 48 EP after using a medkit, which can be converted by K to 48 HP in the next 10 seconds.

Miguel in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

With Miguel, players can freely make aggressive plays as they will get back 80 EP for each kill, which can be converted into HP quickly. So even in close combat after eliminating the opponent, gamers can gain health without medkits.

After the OB31 update some players will be of the opinion that Miguel and Ottero are ineffective as K himself can get the necessary EP quickly. However, gaining additional EP while fighting and healing can be very effective.

2) K's healing ability is among the best

Alok has healing ability along with additional movement speed (Image via Free Fire)

K is now on par with (if not better than) Alok after the Free Fire OB31 patch. Before the user enters the battleground, they will receive 100-150 EP, which guarantees quick and easy HP. Even if this advantage is disregarded, K still offers plenty of utility.

For instance, gamers will get 50 HP using Alok in 10 seconds, and there is a cooldown of 45 seconds. On the other hand, they can get 50 EP using Psychology mode in 16 seconds. They can later switch to Jiu-jitsu mode to convert that into EP in less than 10 seconds. Players will then regain the required EP in 16 seconds.

1) Best character for Clash Squad

K is a true beast in Clash Squad mode in Free Fire. Players can only use the Psychology mode in the first round. However, they can buy two mushrooms in each subsequent round and set the ability to Jiu-jitsu mode.

As a result, players will have an extra 200 EP available, which will be converted to 5 HP per second with K's help. Users can benefit from the additional HP and take greater risks during the match.

Edited by Siddharth Satish