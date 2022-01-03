How to top-up Free Fire Diamonds in January 2022: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Diamonds, one of Free Fire’s in-game currencies, are of significant importance because users generally aquire them if they wish to procure exclusive items in the game. For example, items like Elite Pass demand the expenditure of diamonds in the game.

However, they have to be separately bought and aren’t available for free. Many new players aren’t aware of the steps they can follow to purchase diamonds in Free Fire.

How players can top-up Free Fire diamonds (January 2022)

It is pretty easy for players to buy in-game currency in the title. Nonetheless, for those unaware, these are the exact steps that can be followed to complete the top-up in Free Fire and get diamonds:

Step 1: After Free Fire is open, tap on the ‘Diamond’ icon. This will take players to the in-game top-up center.

Users need to click here (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Various top-up options will be available on the screen. Players can then choose the required number of diamonds they wish to purchase in the game.

Payment needs to be completed by the players (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Complete the payment via the respective method. Once this process is completed, the in-game currency will be credited to their Free Fire account.

These are the cost of diamonds in the in-game top-up center:

100 diamonds – INR 80

310 diamonds – INR 250

520 diamonds – INR 400

1060 diamonds – INR 800

2180 diamonds – INR 1600

5600 diamonds – INR 4000

Additionally, gamers can also benefit from events related to top-up and get extra rewards or diamonds. Currently, the ‘Mystery Bonus Top Up’ is running in the game, and it provides a massive bonus on the purchase of diamonds.

This provides the players with massive bonus (Image via Free Fire)

Apart from this, users also can utilize the websites that are present on the internet to purchase diamonds in Free Fire. A few of the ones they can use are Games Kharido, Codashop and SEAGM.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: Games Kharido and Codashop are currently down for maintenance.

Edited by Saman