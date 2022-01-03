Free Fire Mystery Top Up event: How to get up to 100% diamond bonus today

With the start of the new year, Garena has incorporated various content into Free Fire. Among the best events added is the 'Mystery Bonus,' which commenced on 1 January and will be available until 3 January, i.e., today.

During this time, users have the opportunity to receive a bonus of up to 100% on their diamond top-ups. It is ideal for those who frequently buy in-game currency because they receive an extra amount at the same cost.

Details about the Free Fire Mystery Top Up event

Bonus has to be drawn by the players (Image via Free Fire)

As previously stated, the Mystery Top Up in Free Fire will be ending today, and users should not pass up this opportunity. First, they must spin the wheel to determine the amount of bonus they will receive on the base price.

After obtaining the bonus, they will be getting the base amount + the additional number of diamonds.

For instance, with the 71 percent bonus, gamers will receive the following amount:

For example, 71% will give the players with the following top-ups (Image via Free Fire)

So, the effective rates come down to:

100 diamonds + 71 diamonds – INR 80

310 diamonds+ 221 diamonds – INR 250

520 diamonds + 370 diamonds – INR 400

1060 diamonds + 753 diamonds – INR 800

2180 diamonds + 1548 diamonds – INR 1600

5600 diamonds + 3976 diamonds – INR 4000

Note: The bonus amount value will change with respect to the percentage the players receive.

These are the steps that players should follow to access the event and get the diamonds at a massive bonus:

Step 1: In Free Fire, users should first go to the 'Events' tab. Next, they must tap the 'Go To' button under the 'Mystery Bonus Top Up' section.

Step 2: This will redirect the players to the spin, where they can draw their percentage of bonus by clicking on the 'Get Bonus' button.

Step 3: After the same has been obtained, players can proceed to purchase the diamonds in Free Fire.

Edited by Shaheen Banu