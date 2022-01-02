Free Fire rewards for today (2 January 2022): How to claim Frozen Torch Skyboard and more

Free Fire players generally keep an eye out for events that provide them with various rewards for free or at reduced prices. They have been filled up in the past few weeks as the developer has incorporated tons of new events, featuring numerous themed items based on the New Age campaign.

Individuals can obtain costume bundles, skins, and other things for absolutely no cost through these events. However, to get such items, they must first complete specific objectives.

How to get free rewards in Free Fire India server (2 January 2022)

Map Hop!

The Map Hop! event (Image via Free Fire)

This new event was added to Free Fire after the Alpine Map was incorporated. Gamers have to complete daily missions to obtain tokens that they can use to unlock map areas.

They will be rewarded upon opening each map area.

New Age

The New Age event (Image via Free Fire)

In this event, players must first complete objectives and acquire the special New Age Coins. Consequently, they can exchange these for various items in the Exchange Store, including two exclusive costume bundles, a monster truck skin, and so on.

There are also leaderboard rewards available for users to obtain.

Explore New Map

The Explore New Map event (Image via Free Fire)

The Treasure Hunt or Explore the New Map event will run until 10 January. During the event, users can earn a Diamond Royale Voucher, and they have to locate a hidden symbol depicting a flower in three specific locations.

After completing the task, the voucher can be redeemed and then claimed from the in-game mail.

Free Frozen Loot Box

The Free Frozen Loot Box event (Image via Free Fire)

The ‘Free Frozen Fox Loot Box’ event commenced on 1 January, and players have to complete all the tasks until 5 January to get rewarded. These are the exact specifics on the rewards and items:

Artic Base: Play 1 game in BR-Ranked

7D Scan Playcard: Play a total of 3 games in BR-Ranked

7D Bounty Token Playcard: Play a total of 5 games in BR-Ranked

Frozen Fox Loot Box: Play a total of 10 games in BR-Ranked

Countdown to New Age

The Countdown to New Age event (Image via Free Fire)

This event features the exclusive Frozen Torch Skyboard, and users do not have to perform any particular task. They are just required to sign in every day to get rewarded.

After doing so, they can claim the respective items, including Universal Fragments, Diamond Royale Vouchers, and Weapon Royale Vouchers.

Are you Ready?

The Are you Ready? event (Image via Free Fire)

To begin with, individuals must complete tasks and get the ‘Blue Fox Statue’. They can exchange the token for rewards in the ‘New Age is Here’ section. Items up for grabs include:

1) M60 – Ice Blossoms

2) Pan – Snow Doom

3) Weapon Royale Voucher

4) Bonfire

Edited by Ravi Iyer