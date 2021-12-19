How to use New Age Coins in Free Fire to redeem outfit, vehicle skin and vouchers

Typically, Free Fire players must work their way through the various events regularly integrated into the game to obtain free in-game items such as skins, outfits, and more. The New Age campaign launched a few days ago and has brought in several themed items and events.

One of the most popular fields of interest has been a resource management-style web event, which will be accessible in the game for a few days. It provides a New Age Coin that can eventually be utilized to redeem different rewards.

Steps to use New Age Coins in Free Fire

Players may earn New Age Coins by accomplishing daily missions and completing the Supply Runs using the four basic resources in the special event interface. Subsequently, they can exchange it for several rewards in the store section.

The premium store opening time (Image via Free Fire)

Currently, only the Classic Store has opened, and while the premium store will open on 1 January 2021. The rewards are as follows:

Classic Store

The items in the Classic Store (Image via Free Fire)

Exchange 120 New Age Coins: Frosty Beach Bundle

Exchange 50 New Age Coins: Monster Truck - Snow Cruiser

Exchange 10 New Age Coins: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

Exchange 5 New Age Coins: Redskull Figurine

Exchange 10 New Age Coins: Weapon Royale Voucher

Exchange 5 New Age Coins: Gold Royale Voucher

Premium Store (Yet to open)

Users need to click on the icon to open the event interface (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: On the lobby screen of Free Fire, tap on the special event icon to get redirected to its interface.

(Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Tap on the "Store" section to find out all the available options for the exchange.

Step 3: Finally, tap on the button beside the items to receive it.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is recommended that the players collect and save these tokens until the premium store opens up. They can then review the available items and then proceed to spend the tokens. On the other hand, they may only proceed ahead by exchanging the bundle.

Tired of scrolling through invalid Free Fire redeem codes? Check out latest working codes here!

Edited by Saman