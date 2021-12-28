Top 5 passive character abilities in Garena Free Fire after OB31 update

The importance of characters in Free Fire has become quite evident, and their unique skills can alter the entire outcome of a match. There are two types of abilities available in-game: passive and active, with the latter needing to be manually activated, whereas the former does not.

Players generally search for the best characters with passive abilities so that they can incorporate them into character combinations alongside prominent active character choices like Alok, K, and more.

Disclaimer: The list below is based on the writer’s opinion, and the abilities listed are at the highest level of each character.

Free Fire: 5 best passive character abilities after OB31 update

5) Moco

Moco has an awakened version too (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Hacker’s Eye

Moco’s ability makes her a perfect choice in character combination, and players can effectively use it to plan their next move on the battlefield. The shot enemies get tagged for 5 seconds, and their location is shown to the teammates. Additionally, there’s an awakened version of the character too.

4) Luqueta

Ability: Hat Trick

Luqueta occupies the following position on this list, and with the Hat Trick ability, the player’s maximum health is increased by 25, up to 50 when the players get a kill. This simply means that users will have 250 max HP after they get two kills during a match.

The extra health could aid users immensely during the duration of the match.

3) Dasha

Dasha has the Partying On ability (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Partying On

Dasha is another brilliant character in Free Fire who has a passive ability. Her Partying On skill reduces the amount of damage taken from falls and the time it takes to recover from falls by 50% and 80%, respectively.

It also reduces the maximum recoil and the rate of recoil buildup by 10%. These effects can assist users during gameplay and enhance their overall performance.

2) Jai

Ability: Raging Reload

Jai’s Raging Reload makes him an ideal option for players who prefer to play aggressively and want to rush onto their enemies. After individuals get a kill, the ability automatically reloads the magazine by 45% of its maximum capacity.

However, there’s a catch, i.e., the ability is only valid while the guns of AR, SMG, Shotgun, and Pistol categories.

1) Jota

Jota is the best option (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Sustained Raids

Jota is probably the best character in the game with a passive ability. Sustained Raids was reworked a few updates back, and now users gain health whenever they hit an enemy with a firearm.

Also Read Article Continues below

On top of this, if gamers take down a foe, they will be gaining 20% of their maximum health.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha