5 tips to get more Booyah in Free Fire MAX (February 2022)

Securing a Booyah in Free Fire MAX is not an impossible feat to achieve. However, when one takes into account the numerous parameters involved, the task does require a lot of effort, patience, and practice.

Players need to develop skills, learn techniques, and develop strategies to make securing a Booyah effortless. Aside from these prerequisites, players can even implement a few tips during gameplay to improve their odds of winning.

Want more Booyahs in Free Fire MAX? Follow these tips to know how

5) Have a plan of attack before engaging the enemy

In Free Fire MAX, players need to use strategy in warfare. Simply using a weapon to secure a kill is not going to be enough. At times, firepower will not be able to even out the odds and the enemy will be triumphant.

Before engaging an opponent, the player should always plan out their attack. This should include the direction from which they want to attack, natural cover that can be used, and high ground for better shooting angles.

4) When playing with a squad, remember to coordinate

When playing with a squad, coordination and communication are key to victory. A team that can function as a cohesive unit has better odds of winning every engagement. If one member falters, the entire squad may suffer.

In addition to teamwork, players need to use abilities that compliment each other and help the entire team during the match. For example, instead of using A124's Thrill of Battle, players should use DJ Alok's Drop the beat ability. This way, all teammates can be healed equally.

3) Secure high-ground before getting into a fight

A simple trick to get more Booyahs in Free Fire MAX is to always attack the enemy from high ground. With better shooting angles, the player will have a better chance of securing a win.

Furthermore, if the fight is not going in the user's favor, they can easily rotate and escape from their opponent. By the time the opponent manages to reach the player's position, they'll be long gone from the area.

2) Use a maxed out character with support abilities

Although maxing out a character will take some time, players need to do it as soon as possible. Having a high-level character will directly improve the odds of winning as their abilities will be at their strongest.

In addition to a maxed out character, players should always have one ability that can heal them while injured. This can either be an active ability like Healing Heartbeat or a passive one like Sustained Raids. This will ensure that the player does not need to be 100% dependent on medkits.

1) Always stay within the safe zone to improve the odds of reaching the end-zone

While zone damage during the early-game is negligible, as the end-game approaches, players can die within seconds from zone damage. Even Ford's Iron Will ability will be unable to survive the damage.

To avoid meeting an early exit in Free Fire MAX, players need to stay within the safe zone at all times. This is an easy task and can be accomplished by checking the mini-map for the next safe zone and keeping track of the timer.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Saman