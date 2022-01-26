Dimitri vs DJ Alok: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad ranked matches?

Speed and quick thinking are essential to victory when it comes to Free Fire's Clash Squad mode. Teams that can coordinate and communicate at lightning-fast speeds are usually the victors.

However, characters play an essential role as well. Their abilities make combat more manageable and improve the odds of a victory.

Two such characters are Dimitri and DJ Alok. Their abilities can help sustain the entire squad in combat, but only one of them can be the best. Who is it?

Comparing Dimitri and DJ Alok in Free Fire based on their abilities and combat usage

1) Dimitri

Ability

Dimitri's ability, known as "Healing Heartbeat," helps sustain the squad in combat by giving them all a second chance. When activated, it lasts for 15 seconds and, once used, takes 60 seconds to cool down.

While active, the ability creates a 3.5-diameter healing zone. Teammates inside this zone will recover 3 HP/second and self-recover if knocked down.

Combat usage

In battle, having a user with Dimitri's ability in the squad can be a life-saver, quite literally. Players who have been knocked down can self-revive once the ability has been activated.

This allows other teammates to keep fighting without worrying about reviving their comrades. During an intense gunfight, this is invaluable to victory.

2) DJ Alok

Ability

DJ Alok's ability, "Drop the Beat," helps heal and provides a speed boost to the entire squad. When activated, it lasts for 10 seconds and, once used, takes 45 seconds to cool down.

When active, the ability creates a 5-meter healing aura. Teammates recover 5HP/second and receive a 15% agility boost inside this healing zone.

Combat usage

In battle, DJ Alok's skill saves many teammates from certain death. With HP recovery and speed boost, players can effortlessly use these benefits to get out of trouble.

Rather than relying on items to heal, Free Fire players can heal on the go when this ability is active. This allows for numerous tactical decisions to be implemented.

Verdict

When it comes to Clash Squad matches in Free Fire, DJ Alok is the best choice of character. While Dimitri is good since the games are so fast-paced, there's no scope to revive a teammate most of the time.

Furthermore, DJ Alok heals more than Dimitri, so choosing him makes more sense. The additional speed boost is also valuable when maneuvering around the limited space.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha

LIVE POLL Q. Who is better? Dimitri. DJ Alok. 1 votes so far