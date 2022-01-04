Chrono vs DJ Alok vs K: Comparing the Free Fire characters in 2022

Garena has released several characters in Free Fire over the last several years as part of a collaboration with several renowned personalities. Few of these characters have become extremely popular within the game, including Chrono, DJ Alok, and K. These are based on Cristiano Ronaldo, Alok Petrillo, and KSHMR, respectively.

Since their release, all three of them have been among the top choices in the game's community because of the incredible abilities they possess. Chrono has seen various adjustments since 2021, and K recently received a buff.

Here is a detailed comparison between these characters, as of January 2022.

Note: Choice of characters is subjective and the ones stated below are based on the writer's opinion.

Between Chrono, DJ Alok, and K, which character is the best choice for Free Fire players?

Chrono's ability in Free Fire

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Name: Time Turner

After a recent nerf, 'Time Turner' creates an impenetrable force field that blocks 800 damage. However, users cannot shoot from within it. These effects last for 4 seconds and come with a 180-second cooldown.

Upon reaching its max potential, the time of the effect is set at 6 seconds, while the cooldown time is lowered massively to a measly 120 seconds.

DJ Alok's ability in Free Fire

DJ Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Name: Drop the Beat

DJ Alok has been the top choice for many players because of 'Drop the Beat.' The ability basically creates an aura of 5m that increases the movement speed by 10% and restores five health per second for 5 seconds. However, these effects do not stack, and there is a short cooldown of 45 seconds before players can utilize it again.

At the maximum level, tier 6, movement speed is increased by 15%, and the ability's duration is raised to 10 seconds.

K's ability in Free Fire

K (Image via Free Fire)

Name: Master of All

K has recently become a fan-favorite after there was a minor rework in his ability. It has basically increased the maximum EP by 50 and and now offers two different modes, which are as follows:

Jiu-jitsu: Allies in a range of 5 meters receive a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate.

Allies in a range of 5 meters receive a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate. Psychology: Players receive 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

Moreover, the mode switch has a cooldown time, i.e., 3 seconds. Also, when the players level up the character, only the Psychology mode gets affected, and users become eligible to recover 3 EP per second, up to 250 EP.

Verdict: K is at par with Alok, but players should avoid Chrono

All the three characters have excellent abilities in Free Fire. But Chrono is not as helpful after the nerf, which has lead to fewer players using him. Earlier, they were able to shoot outside the force field created by the character, which has now become impenetrable for both parties.

Since the very option that made him a great aggressive character was removed, many gamers actively avoid it. It makes sense to use other characters, since with Chrono, gamers still won't be as safe after using his ability.

In contrast, K and Alok are going strong, with most players preferring them due to the healing option they provide on the battlefield. Both of them can quickly recover health when needed and can aid the users in getting the Booyah. Alok also provides a boost in movement speed.

Additionally, gamers can create appropriate character combinations to enhance their performance further, making them more potent.

In the end, it will boil down to the opinion of the player, and some prefer Alok while others might feel K is better on the battle royale mode. Nevertheless, these characters are nearly on par with each other and remain as two of Free Fire's best choices.

However, when talking about Clash Squad mode, K has the upper hand over Alok, with the option to purchase mushrooms being available.

Also Read Article Continues below

Thus, it can be said K has a slight advantage, if only healing is taken into consideration.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan