Free Fire MAX super VIP membership: Benefits, price, and all you need to know

Memberships are an excellent way to get diamonds at a lower price (Image via Sportskeeda)
Memberships are an excellent way to get diamonds at a lower price (Image via Sportskeeda)
Modified Feb 23, 2022 11:56 AM IST
Diamonds are precious in Free Fire MAX, particularly for players who seek to acquire exclusive cosmetics and other items. However, regular top-ups turn out to be quite pricey for general users, prompting them to hunt for less-priced options.

The membership system is one of the methods they have. It delivers a substantially higher bargain on diamonds while also providing various other benefits, making it an excellent deal for such gamers.

Details about super VIP membership in Free Fire MAX

Two types of memberships are available (Image via Garena)
Two types of memberships are available (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX provides two different types of memberships to its players: weekly and monthly, each of which comes with its own set of advantages. They are available for purchase for INR 159 and INR 799, respectively.

Meanwhile, if both are purchased simultaneously, the users will receive super VIP privileges. Subsequently, upon spending INR 958, they will obtain the following in Free Fire MAX:

Benefits of weekly membership

  • 450 diamonds (100 instantly, 350 accumulative, i.e., 50 diamonds per day)
  • Weekly Member Icon
  • Discount store privilege
  • 8x Universal EP Badge
  • Second Chance

Benefits of monthly membership

  • 2600 diamonds (500 instantly, 2100 accumulative, i.e., 70 diamonds per day)
  • Monthly Member Icon
  • Discount store privilege
  • 55x Second Chance
  • 60x Universal EP Badge
  • Weapon Skin Gift Box (30-day trial gun skin)
Purchasing both will give the players extra benefits (Image via Garena)
Purchasing both will give the players extra benefits (Image via Garena)

Additional benefits for purchasing both (Super VIP)

  • 450 diamonds (15 diamonds per day)
  • Super VIP Icon
  • Discount store privilege
  • 30x Evo Gun Token Gift Box

Consequently, in addition to the regular diamonds supplied through the weekly and monthly memberships, players will receive an additional 450 diamonds as a bonus with super VIP.

How to purchase a super VIP membership

Gamers can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Users should start Free Fire MAX on their devices. After that, they must tap on the Membership icon.

Step 2: Players should tap on the ‘View Super VIP Privileges’ option.

Step 3: Finally, they must press the INR 958 option and complete the payment to get the membership.

Apart from memberships, another alternative that users can utilize for cheap diamonds is super air-drops. They can further wait for a 100% top-up bonus event.

