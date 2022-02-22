5 best top-up event rewards in Free Fire MAX so far (February 2022)

Top-up events are common in Free Fire MAX, and developers frequently keep adding new ones to the game. At the time of writing, 'Flash Top Up' is active in the battle royale title, and it grants players an opportunity to get a new pet, few skins, and a pet action.

These events are primarily designed to encourage players to spend real money on premium in-game currency. After individuals reach the diamond top-up threshold, they recieve free rewards.

Note: The following list of the best top-up events is based on the writer's opinions.

Best top-up rewards in Free Fire MAX

5) 100% Bonus diamonds

100% bonus is the most beneficial top-up event for players in Free Fire MAX. As implied by its name, they provide a massive 100% additional diamonds, giving the players a considerably better deal for their purchase.

Nonetheless, these cannot be considered rare and have made appearances multiple times throughout the years. Last year, it was added to the Indian server during Diwali celebrations.

4) Flowers of Love

Flowers of Love is considered among the rarest emotes to be added to the game. It appeared in a top-up event a few years back, and users were able to acquire the same by purchasing the specified number of diamonds.

However, the emote was recently reintroduced as part of Valentine's Wish a few weeks back, providing players with another chance to obtain it.

3) Blood Moon Katana

Blood Moon Katana occupies the third spot on this list and is yet another incredible reward Garena has offered via a top-up event. It was initially available back in September 2019, and there are were two other rewards alongside the skin – Vampire Backpack and Double Skull Surfboard.

Players were able to get all the items after purchasing a total of 500 diamonds in the game.

2) McLaren P1™ - Helios

Collaboration items are generally rare, and they do not easily get re-added to Free Fire MAX. Consequently, users go ahead to great extents to acquire them.

McLaren Helios is a collaboration item that the developers added last year via the McLaren top-up event. An exclusive legendary emote named 'Win and Chill' was also available during the same event.

1) FFWC Throne

FFWC Throne occupies the peak spot and is possibly the best item that has been given out for free through a top-up event. The event ran around the time of the Free Fire World Cup 2019, which was the first-ever International Championship of the game.

Back then, users only had to purchase 300 diamonds to acquire this reward.

Honorable mentions: Tribal Scarf, Big Smash (emote).

