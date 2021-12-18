How to get Legendary 'Big Smash' emote in Garena Free Fire

Emotes are classified into several categories depending on their rarity in Free Fire. Some of the most sought-after items are the Legendary ones, and users generally go to considerable lengths to get them.

These items are made available through various means, including the in-game store, the Emote Party event, the top-up event, and so on. With the recent commencement of the ‘Big Smash Top Up,’ players have the opportunity to get a pan skin alongside a Legendary emote for free.

Note: The rewards in the event are free, but users will have to spend real money purchasing the required number of diamonds.

Free Fire: Obtain the new Legendary Big Smash emote for free

The Big Smash emote is a reward for this event (Image via Free Fire)

Top-up events have become a frequent occurrence in Free Fire, and they require gamers to purchase a specific quantity of diamonds in return for a range of free rewards. The diamonds acquired can later be used for other purposes.

The latest one, which began today, will be accessible until 22 December, and it offers the Legendary ‘Big Smash’ emote. Here are the requirements that individuals have to meet:

Top-up 100 diamonds: Free Pan – Sauce Swagger

Top-up 300 diamonds: Free Legendary Big Smash emote

Listed below are the steps that they can follow to complete the event:

Step 1: Due to the unavailability of popular websites such as Codashop and Games Kharido, the primary option for gamers is to make use of the in-game top-up center.

These are the options offered in the in-game center (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once they have reached that segment, gamers should purchase the necessary diamonds. The options available are:

₹80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds ₹250 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds ₹400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds ₹800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds ₹1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds ₹4000 – 5600 diamonds

After this process is complete, the two rewards mentioned have to be manually claimed.

Gamers can complete the payment (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Tap on the ‘Calendar’ icon to visit the in-game events section. Next, press the ‘Big Smash Top Up’.

Step 4: Users would find a ‘Claim’ button beside both the rewards, clicking on which will redeem them.

