How to get free diamonds to purchase Legendary emotes in Garena Free Fire

Users must spend diamonds, the premium currency of Free Fire, to acquire most of the exclusive items, such as emotes, skins, and cosmetics. This could be a possible option for some players.

However, not everyone can afford to spend real money on diamonds due to their price. The temptation to get emotes and other cosmetics drives some people to seek ways to obtain free diamonds to fulfill their desires.

Obtaining free diamonds to get emotes in Free Fire

The best method through which players can get free diamonds is the Google Opinion Rewards application. It is trusted by many and has over 50 million downloads on the Play Store.

Upon installation, the first task that users must accomplish is setting up their profiles. Later, they will be presented with short surveys, which they must complete to be rewarded with Google Play Credits.

Eventually, after they have accumulated sufficient credits, players will be able to purchase diamonds in Free Fire.

Alternatively, players may spend them on super/special airdrops to obtain better value for their money because they give diamonds and other incentives for a lower price. Below is an example of the same:

Apart from this method, users can also utilize GPT apps and websites. Users can read more about it by clicking here.

Guide to purchasing emotes

Once the currency has been acquired in Free Fire, gamers can go ahead and purchase the desired emote from the in-game store:

Step 1: After opening Free Fire and reaching the lobby screen, users must tap on the 'Store' option. Later, they are required to click on the 'Collection' tab and then press this icon:

Step 2: Players will find a list of purchasable emotes in Free Fire. They can select the one they'd like to buy.

Step 3: Lastly, gamers should press the 'Purchase' button and complete the payment to acquire the respective emote.

Note: The only Legendary emote purchasable in the in-game store is Top DJ, and it is priced at 599 diamonds.

