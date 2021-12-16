How to get LOL emote in Garena Free Fire easily

Emotes are highly desired items in Free Fire, and users can usually obtain them through special events. Another primary way to acquire them is through the in-game store, which requires the payment of diamonds.

LOL is one of the most well-known emotes available in the game. When activated, it performs an animation where the character appears to be laughing with a hand placed on its stomach. Players often make use of the emote to taunt their foes.

Guide to purchase LOL emote in Free Fire

LOL is among the 26 emotes that are purchasable in the Free Fire in-game store. Its description states, “You tryna’ steal my loot while making me laugh?”

To acquire the emote, individuals will have to shell out a total of 399 diamonds. They can follow the procedure mentioned below to purchase it:

Step 1: Once Free Fire is open on the players’ device, they need to access the in-game store. This can be done by clicking on the 'Store' icon in the main lobby.

Players should tap here (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, they must press the 'Collection' tab under the 'Normal' section. After doing so, gamers should click on the icon that looks like an emote.

Select the emote and then press the 'Purchase' button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: A list of purchasable emotes will pop up on the users’ screens. They can then select LOL and tap on the 'Purchase' button.

The emote will be acquired after a successful payment.

Steps to equip LOL emote in Free Fire

Step 1: To begin with, users must press the 'Collection' tab, as shown here:

Head over to the 'Collection' tab (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, under the 'Emote' section, players will have to select the LOL emote. Individuals will also need to select the slot they want to put the emote in.

After clicking on 'Equip' the LOL emote will be equipped (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Players can tap on the 'Equip' button.

Note: Only eight emotes can be equipped at any time in Free Fire.

Edited by Siddharth Satish