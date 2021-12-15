Best Android apps and methods to get Free Fire diamonds for free (December 2021)

Diamonds and gold are the primary in-game currencies in Free Fire, with the former being required by players to purchase exclusive items such as the Elite Pass and other perks. Individuals are compelled to acquire diamonds due to their desire to obtain such content.

However, a stumbling block appears in their path, in the form of the fact that they must be bought with real money. As a result, they look for ways to procure diamonds for free because not everyone has the financial means to buy them.

Methods to obtain free diamonds in Free Fire (December 2021)

Android Apps

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards gives Play Credits for answering surveys (Image via Google Opinion Rewards)

Google Opinion Rewards is the finest app that players can use to acquire free diamonds in Free Fire. After installation, surveys must be completed to receive Google Play Credits, which can be utilized to buy the premium in-game currency directly.

2) Booyah

Booyah app offers attractive rewards (Image via Google Play Store)

Booyah is another great app for users, and through it, diamonds and other items can be acquired for free. There are tons of unique events that feature amazing rewards. However, one thing to note is that users should link their Free Fire account to the app.

Other Methods

1) GPT Websites

Swagbucks is among the best GPT websites (Image via Swagbucks)

GPT (GetPaidTo) websites like Swagbucks and YSense can be used, and in them, users have to complete tasks like surveys and more. Later, they become eligible to cash out their earnings using any available methods. (These vary based on the country).

2) Custom Rooms

Custom Rooms (Image via YouTube)

Custom Rooms is another option that can be utilized to get free diamonds in Free Fire. YouTubers and content creators typically host these, and they award winners with items like in-game currency or other rewards. So, participating in them appears as a viable option for the users.

3) Redeem codes

Redeem codes have to be used on this website (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read Article Continues below

Redeem codes also offer users tons of free rewards, and they have to be used on the Rewards Redemption Site for Free Fire. Sometimes, these codes also include diamonds as one of the prizes. As a result, users should keep an eye on the latest ones.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha