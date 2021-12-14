How to get Garena Free Fire emotes using diamonds

Emotes are a unique characteristic of Free Fire, and they are usually employed on the battlefield by individuals to communicate with or taunt their opponents. A majority of the game’s player base wishes for unique emotes, and they are constantly searching for new ways to acquire them.

Apart from events, the in-game store is one of the most common means of obtaining emotes. Here’s a quick guide on how to purchase emotes in Free Fire.

Free Fire: How to buy emotes from diamonds

Currently, there are over 25 distinct emotes accessible to players in the in-game store of Free Fire, including the likes of Moon Flip, One-Finger Pushup, Wiggle Walk, Top DJ, Bhangra, and more.

Here are the steps that individuals can follow to purchase them:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and then tap on the ‘Store’ icon, as shown below:

They can tap on this icon to visit the in-game store (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, head over to the ‘Collection’ section and press on the icon representing an ‘Emote.’

Gamers should then tap on this icon to reach the section for emotes (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After doing so, a list of emotes will appear on the screen. Players can go ahead and choose the required emote that they want to buy.

Step 4: Finally, press the ‘Purchase’ option and complete payment to get it. Diamonds will also be deducted from the player's accounts.

Steps to equip emote

After an emote has been bought, these steps can be followed to equip them in the game:

Step 1: To begin, visit the ‘Collection’ tab via the main lobby screen of Free Fire.

Next, users must tap on the "Collection" icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Choose the emote to be equipped and the slot that it should be placed in.

There will be an button reading 'Equip' on their screens (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Gamers will then find an ‘Equip’ button, clicking on which will equip the player with the respective emote in the game.

Note: Only a total of 8 emotes can be equipped by users at once.

