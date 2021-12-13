3 best apps to get free diamonds and bundles in Garena Free Fire

Garena often introduces new cosmetics to Free Fire, and players are always eager to obtain exclusive items. Costume bundles are among the most sought-after ones, and getting them usually requires the spending of diamonds.

However, not every user has the means to shell out diamonds, leading them to resort to alternative methods. Consequently, they search for ways to either get the in-game currency or the costume bundles.

Note: This article guides players on how they can get free diamonds, using which they can buy bundles in Free Fire. Additionally, they are advised to read the terms and conditions of each application before using them.

Which are the best apps to get free diamonds and bundles in Free Fire?

3) Booyah

BOOYAH is an incredible option to get free rewards, including diamonds (Image via Play Store)

Booyah is a great option to get free diamonds and other rewards like gift cards, emotes, and more. The app features numerous events like watch-to-win, through which items can be attained at absolutely no cost.

To obtain them, players should remember to link their Free Fire accounts to this application.

2) Poll Pay

GPT apps like Poll Pay can also be utilized by players (Image via Poll Pay)

Poll Pay is a renowned GetPaidTo (GPT) app that requires individuals to complete surveys and other tasks. At a later stage, they will become eligible to cash out their earnings from those activities via any one of the available options. However, it varies depending on the country of the users.

As a result, users can first look at the payout options for their country and then start performing the tasks.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is probably the best option for them (Image via Google Opinion Rewards)

Google Opinion Rewards is at the top of this list and is perhaps one of the best methods for gamers looking to obtain free diamonds in Free Fire. After setting up the profiles, users will be provided with surveys, which will reward them with Google Play Credits.

Using these credits, the diamonds can be bought in Garena Free Fire. Later, bundles can be acquired using them.

Apart from the options that are stated above, players can also resort to giveaways and custom rooms.

Edited by Shaheen Banu