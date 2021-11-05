Free Fire Diwali event brings 100% bonus on diamond top ups for Indian server

With the culmination of the Free Fire Diwali peak day, players might have thought that the developers had revealed all the events, but these might end soon. However, much to the delight of the players in the Indian server, the developers have introduced a new 100% bonus top up event.

Garena regularly offers top up events within the game, incentivizing players to purchase in-game currency. However, they have incorporated an event where players will get 100% bonus diamonds, i.e., double the in-game currency on their actual top up.

Free Fire offers 100% bonus diamond top up

Due to the unavailability of other popular choices such as GamesKharido and Codashop, gamers have been scrambling to find other alternatives. Fortunately, the developers have introduced a 100% bonus diamond top up event in the Diwali celebrations. This will indeed be well received by the players.

The event kicked off on 5 November 2021 and will be accessible to players until 11 November 2021. During this phase, players are eligible to attain a 100% bonus, up to 1000 diamonds.

More interestingly, there are no restrictions, unlike other top up websites where gamers may only take advantage of the bonus on their initial top-up transaction. As a result, all Indian server users would be eligible for it. Thus, interested gamers should not miss out on this chance to avail this offer.

The progress in this event is cumulative (Image via Free Fire)

The details of the event in Free Fire are as follows:

Purchase a total of 100 diamonds: Free 100 diamonds

Purchase a total of 300 diamonds: Free 200 diamonds

Purchase a total of 500 diamonds: Free 200 diamonds

Purchase a total of 1000 diamonds: Free 500 diamonds

Progress is cumulative, so when players purchase 300 diamonds during this time frame, they will acquire the first and second bonus rewards.

With this event, the top up worth 800 will give the most value (Image via Free Fire)

To get the maximum value, users can get a maximum of 1060 diamonds costing INR 800. In this case, players can manually claim an additional 1000 diamonds.

