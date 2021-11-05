Free Fire Diwali pass login rewards for Day 4: Get free Cricket Master bat skin

Players of Free Fire are overjoyed that the Diwali events in the game have begun. By participating in them, individuals have the opportunity to get their hands on various incentives.

Diwali Pass is one of the events that began on 2 November, and it will last until 8 November. Players must spend 99 diamonds to activate it and then collect the various time-limited rewards.

As part of the login rewards, all those users who have logged in every day will be able to claim the Cricket Master bat skin.

Diwali Pass login rewards in Free Fire for Day 4: Free Cricket Master skin

Today is the fourth day since the pass started in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

In the Daily Login Rewards section, users have to log in for seven days to get a trial version for various rewards. After claiming all of them, they will be getting a permanent Gloo Wall – Spikey Spine skin for free. If players miss an item, they can spend diamonds to get them.

Today, on the 4th day, they will be getting the 1-day trial of the Cricket Master skin. Here are the steps to claim it:

1) Gamers have to start Free Fire on their devices and then press the “Diya” icon for accessing the events section.

2) Next, they should click on the “Diwali Pass” event and tap the “Go To” button to get redirected to the event interface.

Tap on the “Go To” option to get the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

3) Individuals can finally claim the trial version of the skin in Free Fire.

Apart from the Daily Login Rewards, there are two other rewards in the Diwali pass:

Play matches and win rewards

They are guaranteed to get the grand prize in 20 spins (Image via Free Fire)

In this event, users have to spin the wheel to get the rewards. Each day, they will get five chances, and individuals are guaranteed to receive Bolly Party skin as the Grand Prize in 20 tries. Hence, they can get it in four days by playing five times per day.

Daily mission and shop

Daily missions need to be completed by the players (Image via Free Fire)

Players can complete daily missions to get tokens and can subsequently use them to claim numerous rewards, including the AC80- Royal Warrior, Weapon Royale Voucher, and Diamond Royale Voucher.

Edited by Ravi Iyer