5 tips to reach Grandmaster rank in Free Fire MAX next season (March 2022)

Grandmaster is the highest rank a player can reach in Free Fire MAX. Although immensely difficult to attain, it is not impossible. Over the course of the game's history, numerous players have secured the GM rank many times over.

However, to do so, they had to put in many hours of game time and perfect their strategies during combat and exploration. While there is no substitute for skills, players can use the tips in this article to improve their odds of reaching the rank.

Follow these tips to improve the odds of reaching the Grandmaster rank in Free Fire MAX

5) Get a headstart

Getting a headstart is one of the most important things to keep in mind. Most players don't play from the start of the season, which can lead to a disadvantage as the timeline shrinks.

Starting early will give players a better chance at acquiring a higher rank before other players. This will not only cut down the competition but also make it easier to rank up faster.

4) Pick a squad of good players

Picking a permanent squad full of good players will always be helpful for rank-push sessions. Strong team chemistry, synergized attacks and an underlying understanding between squad members will improve their chances of reaching Grandmaster rank.

At the beginning of the new season, players should try and form a squad consisting of friends to be able to push ranks together. A well-drilled squad makes it easier to communicate and formulate strategies.

3) Smart selection of characters and pets

Every character in Free Fire MAX has unique skills and abilities. A player has to master these abilities or develop a better understanding of them to be able to defeat opponents with ease.

Pets in Free Fire MAX will provide combat and tactical bonuses as well. They have unique attributes and skills that can benefit the entire squad. Making a smart choice when choosing a pet, depending on the player’s requirements, will help rank-push more easily.

2) Weapon selection

Arguably one of the most critical decisions a player has to make in Free Fire MAX is selecting a weapon. Choosing the wrong weapon can end in catastrophe and put a halt to the rank-push.

It is always advisable to select weapons that inflict maximum damage. Some of these include: Groza, M14, and AWM. They are well suited for both mid and long-range combat. In close combat situations, players can always rely on the UMP and M1887.

1) Practice & improve game duration

The more practice a player gets, the higher their chances of reaching Grandmaster rank. Practicing weapon skills, squad communication skills and survival strategies can go a long way.

In addition to training, trying to push rank is a time-consuming and tedious task. Players must be mentally prepared to undertake such activities and put in substantial time into their games.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee