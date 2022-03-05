Garena Free Fire MAX tips: How to rank up quickly

Free Fire MAX was released in the second half of 2021 and it has already registered more than 100 million installs in the Google Play Store. The staggering user base of Free Fire MAX alongside an even more massive player count of the original game has made it challenging for users to win in-game matches.

Consequently, the competitiveness of the ranked mode of Free Fire MAX has also gone up tenfold. Pushing the ranks has become way tougher over time, especially for beginners. As such, players need a specific strategy and follow these tips as they attempt to maximize their in-game ranks.

Free Fire MAX: Best tips for ranked mode

1) Acquire characters and use efficient combinations

K is arguably the best character in the game (Image via Garena)

Over time, Free Fire has become a pay-to-win game, requiring players to purchase certain characters to claim victories. One can spend diamonds on acquiring a character like Alok or buy other underrated characters with gold coins and build a perfect combination.

Players should note that they need the skills to use any character efficiently.

2) Adopt a specific gameplay strategy

A specific gameplay strategy is required (Image via Garena)

Users must adopt a particular approach and use it in their pursuit to maximize tiers. This approach can be aggressive, defensive, or balanced. However, changing the strategy in the middle of the match can backfire because any game plan requires ample practice.

3) Comfort with weaponry

M82B and Groza is an excellent gun combination (Image via Garena)

Like any other shooter, Free Fire MAX allows users to choose their desired gun from an array of options. Some weapons are fan-favorites due to their attributes and performance, while others get ignored on the battlefield.

However, players need to make a list of the weapons they prioritize. These guns can belong to any category, depending on their in-game prowess. Moreover, players need to settle on a gun that they are comfortable handling.

4) Training island is critical

Gamers should note that they need to grind hard in the practice range before hitting the battlefield. The in-game training mode offers a real match-like experience where users can try different weapon combinations while practicing with their desired character combo.

5) Tweak controls and other settings

Players should tweak the in-game settings (Image via Garena)

Another essential tip for users trying to maximize their ranks is to adjust in-game settings. These settings include sensitivity, HUD, and display, and they allow users to have better control over aiming and movement with a customized layout for a specific grip.

Note: This article reflects the author's views only.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee