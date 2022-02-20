SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, rank, monthly income, and more (February 2022)

Generally recognized as SK Sabir Boss by the Free Fire community, Sheik Sabir is one of India’s most prominent content creators. He has been uploading videos based on the game for the past few years on his channel – SK Sabir Gaming.

Over time, his numbers have gradually increased, and the subscriber count presently stands at over 4.84 million. In contrast, the total number of views has surpassed 224 million.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire MAX ID, rank and more details

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire MAX ID is 55479535. He is ranked Grandmaster in BR-Ranked and Diamond III in CS-Ranked.

Listed below are the content creator’s stats as of today, 20 February 2022:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has a total of 35196 appearances in the squad mode and has managed to secure 11226 victories, which results in a win rate of 31.89%. In the process, he has secured 123809 kills for a kill-to-death ratio of 5.17.

In the duo matches, he has 3193 participations and has 634 victories, possessing a win percentage of 19.85%. With 8747 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.42.

The YouTuber has finally featured in 1762 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 153, equating to a win ratio of 8.68%. At a 2.28-K/D ratio, he has 3663 kills.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The new BR-Ranked Season 26 has commenced recently, and SK Sabir Boss has played 81 squad matches, winning 49 of them for a win percentage of 60.49%. He has accumulated 602 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 18.81.

Note: SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire stats will change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income

Enter caption

As per Social Blade, SK Sabir Boss’ monthly earnings lie in the range of $388 and $6.2K. On the other hand, the yearly income is between $4.7K and $74.4K.

YouTube channel

SK Sabir Boss has been rising in popularity, mainly because of his incredible gameplay, which he regularly uploads to the channel. Since starting his journey in content creation, he has uploaded over 330 videos.

Within the last 30 days, he has acquired 20 thousand subscribers and 1.55 million views (Source: Social Blade).

Edited by Srijan Sen