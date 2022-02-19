FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, monthly income and more stats in February 2022

Pratham Shaw, the man behind the renowned YouTube channel "FireEyes Gaming," is one of the most well-known Indian Free Fire content creators. He has posted a wide array of videos related to the game over the past few years, which has landed him a considerable fanbase in the country.

There are presently over 3.93 million subscribers and 455.35 million views to his name. On top of that, he has approximately 113 thousand followers on his Instagram handle.

FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank and more details

FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 435180912. As of this writing, the content creator is placed in Gold II in BR-Ranked and Gold I in CS-Ranked.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

FireEyes Gaming has played 16770 squad games and has secured 3625 victories, possessing a win percentage of 21.61%. With 53541 kills, he has upheld a 4.07-K/D ratio.

Apart from this, he has 258 first-place finishes in 1695 duo matches, equating to a win rate of 15.22%. In the process, the player has 4661 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.24.

The YouTuber has also made 1015 solo appearances, winning 106 for a win ratio of 10.44%. He has accumulated 2620 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.88.

Ranked stats and CS Career

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

BR-Ranked Season 26 started recently in Free Fire MAX, and FireEyes Gaming has not played any matches.

CS Career (Image via Garena)

When looking at the Clash Squad mode, FireEyes Gaming has participated in 1747 matches and has 889 victories, possessing a win rate of 50.89%. He has 7834 kills for a KDA of 1.71.

Note: FireEyes Gaming's stats are subject to change as he plays more matches.

FireEyes Gaming’s monthly income

Monthly income of the creator (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly income of FireEyes Gaming lies in the range of $2.5K and $39.6K.

(Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Over the years, FireEyes Gaming has developed an impressive following on his YouTube channel. His meteoric ascent has been remarkable, considering that he only had a few hundred subscribers in February 2020, and that number has now risen to around 4 million.

According to Social Blade, he has accumulated 20 thousand subscribers and had 9.903 million views in the preceding 30 days itself.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha