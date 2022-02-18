FF Antaryami’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly income, and more in February 2022

Sandeep Panwar, better known by his YouTube handle FF Antaryami, has established himself as a well-known personality in the Indian Free Fire scene. He creates videos that cover a wide range of subjects, including gameplay, events, and challenges.

His popularity has steadily grown as a result of the excellent content he has been producing related to the game. His subscriber and view counts currently stand at over 3.81 million and 569.87 million, respectively.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, more details

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire MAX ID is 297537840.

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

FF Antaryami has played 12032 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 2494, giving him a win rate of 20.72%. He has killed 34428 players in the process, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.61.

Meanwhile, he has competed in 5960 duo matches and defeated his opponents in 487 games, for a win rate of 8.17%. He has a K/D ratio of 3.23 with 17661 frags.

The content creator has also played 3931 solo games and has 304 victories, providing him with a win rate of 7.73%. With a K/D ratio of 2.40, he has 8708 kills.

Ranked stats

FF Antaryami's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing season, FF Antaryami has participated in 133 squad matches and bettered his foes in 23, leading to a win rate of 17.29%. With 527 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.79.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has featured in 303 duo games and has 14 victories, which comes down to a win rate of 4.62%. He has 906 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.13.

FF Antaryami has played 27 solo matches and has 46 frags, possessing a K/D ratio of 1.70.

Note: FF Antaryami's Free Fire MAX stats will change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income

FF Antaryami's income (Image via Social Blade)

FF Antaryami’s monthly income from his channel lies between $4.4K and $71.2K (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Sandeep Panwar has constantly been creating engaging and fun content on his channel. There are currently over 577 videos on his channel, with the most-watched one gaining approximately 14 million views.

According to Social Blade, he has garnered 80 thousand subscribers and 17.794 million views in the last 30 days.

Edited by Siddharth Satish