Nobru's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, rank, monthly income, and more in February 2022

Bruno "Nobru" Goes is one of the most well-known personalities in the Free Fire community, and players from across the world recognize him for his incredible gameplay. He co-founded Fluxo with Lucio dos Santos (Cerol), which is the team he professionally competes for.

Meanwhile, he also uploads content on his YouTube channel, where he has a considerable following. As of this writing, his subscriber count is over 13.3 million and his total views have surpassed 875.13 million.

Nobru's Free Fire MAX ID, rank, stats, and more details

Nobru's Free Fire MAX ID is 228159683. The player is ranked Platinum II in Battle Royale and is placed Bronze I in Clash Squad.

Lifetime stats

Nobru's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Nobru has played 11766 squad games and has 2455 Booyahs to his name, equating to a win rate of 20.86%. In the process, he has 29502 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.17.

Coming to the duo mode, the esports athlete has competed in 2777 matches and has remained unbeaten in 407, possessing a win rate of 14.65%. With 9112 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.84.

The famous figure has also appeared in 4931 solo games and has bettered his foes in 743 matches for a win rate of 15.06%. In addition, he has 20007 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.78.

Ranked stats

Nobru's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Nobru has featured in 12 squad matches in the ongoing season and has two wins, maintaining a win rate of 16.66%. The player has accumulated 35 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.50.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has played 22 duo games and has three first-place finishes, equating to a win rate of 13.63%. With a K/D ratio of 5.47, he has 104 frags.

Finally, Nobru has participated in 36 solo matches and has four victories, which comes down to a win rate of 11.11%. He has 139 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.34.

Note: Nobru's Free Fire stats will change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income

Nobru's income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Nobru's monthly income through his channel is between $2.4K and $39.1K.

YouTube channel

Nobru started uploading Free Fire content several years ago, and the oldest video on his channel dates back to December 2018. Within the last few years, his growth in terms of subscribers and views has been incredible.

He has amassed approximately 100 thousand subscribers and 9.786 million views in the last 30 days alone.

