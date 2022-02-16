Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, K/D ratio, rank, monthly income, and more stats in February 2022

Lokesh Gamer has established himself as one of the most prominent names in the Indian Free Fire community, with his content being consumed by millions. His YouTube channel has grown exponentially in terms of subscribers and view count over the last few years.

At the time of writing, his subscriber count stands at 14.3 million and his videos have over 1.37 billion views. Additionally, he has 1.16 million subscribers and 12.92 million views on his second channel, LR7 Gaming.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and more details

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 220528068. He is presently ranked Gold III in Battle Royale mode and is placed Bronze I in Clash Squad mode.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has 3443 appearances in squad mode and has 732 first-place finishes, equating to a win rate of 21.26%. With 6480 kills, he has upheld a K/D ratio of 2.39.

He has also participated in 1540 duo games and remained unbeaten in 154, which comes down to a win rate of 10.00%. In the process, the player has 2639 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.90.

Finally, the YouTuber has competed in 1336 solo matches and has bettered his foes in 135, leading to a win rate of 10.10%. With a K/D ratio of 2.28, he has 2733 frags.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has played two ranked squad matches and stood victorious in one of them, maintaining a win rate of 50.00%. In addition, he has notched 14 kills with a K/D ratio of 14.00.

Apart from this, the content creator has played a single solo game and has secured 10 kills.

Note: Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire stats will change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income

Lokesh Gamer's income (Image via Social Blade)

Lokesh Gamer’s monthly income lies between $12.3K and $196.3K, and his yearly earnings are in the range of $147.2K and $2.4 million. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Lokesh Gamer uploads unique content based on aspects like events, challenges, and more on his channel. Over the years, he has uploaded around 1050 videos, with the most-popular one gaining 12 million views.

As per Social Blade, in the last 30 days alone, he has acquired approximately 300 thousand subscribers and 49.06 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish