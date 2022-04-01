Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, K/D ratio, stats, monthly income, and more in April 2022

Lokesh Gamer has become one of India’s most successful Free Fire YouTubers, amassing a significant following thanks to his excellent gaming content. His admirers refer to him as the “Diamond King” since he spends a large quantity of the in-game currency and provides a considerable amount of diamonds during giveaways.

His subscriber base has steadily grown over time, with the total now standing at 14.5 million. On the other hand, the cumulative view count on the videos has surpassed the mark of 1.43 billion.

What is Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 220528068, and his guild ID number is 61158849.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has played 3451 matches and has 736 victories, which converts to a win rate of 21.32%. He has notched 6519 kills and has managed a tremendous K/D ratio of around 2.40.

He has also competed in 1540 duo games and has remained unbeaten in 154, leading to a win rate of 10.00%. He has 2639 frags with a K/D ratio of 1.90.

Apart from this, the popular figure has featured in 1352 solo matches and has 135 victories, maintaining a win rate of 9.98%. With 2762 kills, the player has secured a K/D ratio of 2.27.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing ranked season, Lokesh Gamer has played eight squad games and has outclassed his enemies in four, possessing a win rate of 50.00%. He has accumulated 39 kills and has ensured a K/D ratio of 9.75.

He has participated in a single match in the duo mode but has no kills or wins. Additionally, the YouTuber has made one appearance in the solo mode, killing three opponents.

Note: Lokesh Gamer’s stats in Free Fire MAX will change as he plays more matches in the game

Lokesh Gamer’s monthly income

Monthly and yearly earnings of Lokesh Gamer (Image via Social Blade)

Lokesh Gamer’s monthly income from his channel lies between $9.7K and $155.1K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings range between $116.4K and $1.9 million.

YouTube channel

Lokesh Raj, the man behind the Lokesh Gaming YouTube channel, began creating content three years ago, with the earliest video dating back to April 2019. Two years ago (March 2020), he had around 1.26 million subscribers, and he has gained over 13 million since then.

Edited by Siddharth Satish